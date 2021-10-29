This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one of the most immersive sounding earphones available today

Complete with High quality sound, long lasting battery topped off with Immersive noise cancellation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021) Are you looking for a pair of new wireless earphones with high quality sound, super long battery life, impressive active noise cancellation, fast charging, and one that comes with a chic design? Huawei has exactly what your heart desires – introducing the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones with high quality sound, longest battery life and active noise cancellation.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i – Honey Red

Listen to your music with high quality sound

Huawei’s newest earphones are designed for the young, active city dwellers who enjoy listening to their music a bit more than everyone else does. Speaking of music, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with a 10mm dynamic driver with well-balanced performance, ensuring sharp sound and high quality no matter the kind of audio.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are expertly tuned for music, they subtly balance instrumental and vocal audio frequencies making these pair a great companion for all sorts of music lovers.

Rapid charging with long battery life

What is the point of wireless earphones if they cannot be charged swiftly or if their batteries run out of power every now and then? Another problem avoided with the HUAWE FreeBuds 4i, more charging speeds equals more operational time. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge . Together with the charging case, it could achieve up to