This Ramzan make your iftar mazedar with Jazzcash QR. Pay via scanning QR code with your Jazzcash app and avail 25% cashback on more than 500 restaurants nationwide.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 12:36 PM

So head on over to your favorite restaurants including chaaye khana, tayto, wild wings and many more.

For details, visit: https://bit.ly/3uLnCOH

Terms & Conditions:

- JazzCash has the right to decide all eligible customers who have conducted the required action as per the campaign offer

- The discounts cannot be combined with group discounts, parties, special events or any other offers

- These JazzCash QR Ramzan Campaign Terms and Conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) shall apply to all eligible customers participating in the campaign, and the eligible customer hereby consent to these Terms and Conditions through any such participation in the campaign

- Type of transactions will depend on the campaign mechanisms. The mechanisms for Ramzan cashback campaign are:

- The customer has to conduct their payment transaction at selected stores through JazzCash QR

- Customer will only receive the cashback of 25% of their bill paid.

Maximum cashback that a customer can receive is PKR 1,000/- during the campaign life

- Maximum cashback that can be availed per merchant is Pkr 1000/-

- Customers cashback limit will be exhausted once the maximum cashback has been rewarded.

- The cashback will be deposited in customer account within approx. 24 hrs after the eligible transaction is conducted

- Account transactional limits apply

- Jazz/MMBL reserves its absolute right to withdraw and/or alter any terms and conditions of the offer/campaign at any time without prior notice

- The Campaign is applicable to Eligible Customers residing in Pakistan only

- Eligible Customers must not share any PIN code, passcode, passwords, etc. with any one

- For 25% discount with 1000 cap, minimum spending is 100

- For 25% discount with 500 capping, minimum required spending is 50

