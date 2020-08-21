MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) This year's only space launch from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome may be carried out in December when 36 UK satellites of the OneWeb project will be placed into orbit, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

Initially, five launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome had been scheduled for 2020 but all of them were delayed due to various reasons.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper-stage booster and 36 OneWeb satellites is preliminarily scheduled for December," the source said.