UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Download Coronavirus Tracking App In Austria

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Thousands download coronavirus tracking app in Austria

Thousands of people in Austria have downloaded an app to help track their contacts touted as a way to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, the Austrian Red Cross said Thursday

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Thousands of people in Austria have downloaded an app to help track their contacts touted as a way to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, the Austrian Red Cross said Thursday.

The "Stop Corona" app has so far had more than 130,000 downloads, a Red Cross spokesman told AFP, in a country of 8.8 million.

The app, which was launched last week, allows people to track who they have been in contact with -- and will then notify them if one of their contacts has contracted the virus.

The Red Cross is planning to further develop the app to include more features, such as a symptom check allowing users to key in their symptoms to see if they match those resulting from infection with the novel coronavirus.

The app could be especially useful once strict confinement measures are lifted, allowing more people to start coming into contact with others again, said the spokesman.

Countries around the world -- particularly in East Asia -- have developed similar tracking apps in an effort to trace the virus's spread, although critics have expressed data protection and privacy concerns.

The Red Cross says users are given a universally unique identifier (UUID) unless they are infected, in which case their mobile number is saved for 30 days.

Justice Minister Alma Zadic has dismissed concerns that individuals will be put under surveillance and said she was planning to download the app herself.

As of early Thursday afternoon Austria had recorded 10,877 cases of infection and 158 deaths among those who contracted the virus.

Related Topics

World Mobile Austria From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four gamblers arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Funds issued for Artists of Sargodha Division

3 minutes ago

EU chief 'concerned' about Hungary virus emergency ..

3 minutes ago

DC apprises IGHDS to distribute ration among 1200 ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA starts three-day disinfectant spray in Shahza ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil Confirms First Indigenous Coronavirus Patie ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.