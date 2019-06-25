UrduPoint.com
Three Astronauts Return From ISS To Earth After 7-Month Space Mission

Daniyal Sohail 37 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

Three Astronauts Return From ISS to Earth After 7-Month Space Mission

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The capsule of Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft with Russia's Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canada's David Saint-Jacques, who had been working at the International Space Station (ISS) for seven months, landed in Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Korolyov-based Mission Control Center.

After post-landing medical checks, McClain and Saint-Jacques will return to Houston and Kononenko to Zvyozdny gorodok in Russia.

NASA's Nick Hague and Christina Koch and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia's Roscosmos are now working at the ISS.

Your Thoughts and Comments

