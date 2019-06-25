Three Astronauts Return From ISS to Earth After 7-Month Space Mission

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The capsule of Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft with Russia's Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canada's David Saint-Jacques, who had been working at the International Space Station (ISS) for seven months, landed in Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Korolyov-based Mission Control Center.

After post-landing medical checks, McClain and Saint-Jacques will return to Houston and Kononenko to Zvyozdny gorodok in Russia.

NASA's Nick Hague and Christina Koch and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia's Roscosmos are now working at the ISS.