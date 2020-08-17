MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russia's Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems says that three of its Gonets-M low-orbit communication satellites had been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome for a launch, expected to take place this fall.

The Gonets-D1M global low-orbit satellite system is designed to provide communications and data transmission in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Far North, as well as for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring.

The Roscosmos subsidiary said earlier this month that six of these satellites will be put into orbit between September and December of this year.

The satellites will be launched from the military cosmodrome atop the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicles. The Fregat upper stage vehicle will be employed to put the satellites in their intended orbits, the company said.