UrduPoint.com

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" Underway At Lahore's Expo Center

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2023 | 12:25 PM

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

Today's agenda of conference includes various panel discussions like, The Future of e-Commerce, Digital Health landscape of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Pakistan's largest three-day Tech Conference and Expo titled "Future Fest 2023" is underway on second day at Expo Center in Lahore.

Today's agenda of conference includes various panel discussions like, The Future of e-Commerce, Digital Health landscape of Pakistan, The Future Depends on Data, Innovating for the Future: Are we ready?, Beyond Borders: The Future of business and Policies, The Future of Digital Insurance, Landing and Challenges and Daily Struggles of Professional Esports Players in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Radio Pakistan has also set-up a stall in Future Fest 2023 for the first time in the history to highlight it's recently incorporated technological advancements, training courses, key initiatives and opportunities for the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business

Recent Stories

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

12 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

12 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

13 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.