(@Abdulla99267510)

Today's agenda of conference includes various panel discussions like, The Future of e-Commerce, Digital Health landscape of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Pakistan's largest three-day Tech Conference and Expo titled "Future Fest 2023" is underway on second day at Expo Center in Lahore.

Today's agenda of conference includes various panel discussions like, The Future of e-Commerce, Digital Health landscape of Pakistan, The Future Depends on Data, Innovating for the Future: Are we ready?, Beyond Borders: The Future of business and Policies, The Future of Digital Insurance, Landing and Challenges and Daily Struggles of Professional Esports Players in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Radio Pakistan has also set-up a stall in Future Fest 2023 for the first time in the history to highlight it's recently incorporated technological advancements, training courses, key initiatives and opportunities for the participants.