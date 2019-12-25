UrduPoint.com
Three More Soyuz Rockets Delivered To Vostochny Spaceport - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:46 PM

Three More Soyuz Rockets Delivered to Vostochny Spaceport - Roscosmos

Three Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicles were delivered to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, making the total number of rockets awaiting launch at the spaceport now five, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Three Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicles were delivered to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, making the total number of rockets awaiting launch at the spaceport now five, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, five launches are planned from Vostochny for April, May, June, July and November of next year.

"On December 25, a special train with blocks of three Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicles arrived at the Ledyanaya station at the Vostochny Cosmodrome," Roscosmos said in a statement.

It also added that the Soyuz-2.1a and the Soyuz-2.1b rockets were delivered to the cosmodrome in August.

In 2020, four of the UK's OneWeb communications satellites as well as one Russian Meteor-M meteorological satellite, N2-3, are planned far launch at Vostochny.

