UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thuraya Inks Accord On Satellite Communication Services In Pakistan

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

Thuraya inks accord on satellite communication services in Pakistan

Thuraya Telecommunications Company has signed a service partner agreement with Rockville Technologies to boost satellite IoT & M2M communication services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Thuraya Telecommunications Company has signed a service partner agreement with Rockville Technologies to boost satellite IoT & M2M communication services in Pakistan.

The partnership will expand the availability of Thuraya's products and services across key vertical markets within the country, the UAE's news agency WAM reported.

Chief Commercial Officer of Thuraya Shawkat Ahmed said Pakistan was opening up to Foreign Direct Investment, with a number of important projects earmarked for the next five years in maritime, energy, transportation, tourism and logistics sectors.

"Offering uniform connectivity across 160 countries, Thuraya is best positioned to tap into this fast growing market. The partnership with Rockville will further enhance our commitment to key sectors, including M2M/IoT and Maritime," he said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rockville Technologies Abrar Ali Khan said there was a dire need of satellite as well as hybrid (GSM-Satellite) monitoring and tracking based solutions in the region considering the scale of mega projects such as CPEC.

"By joining hands with Thuraya we will be able to tap this huge segment and become market lead solutions provider when it comes to provisioning of a Satellite based monitoring and tracking solutions," he said.

The strategic agreement is a key milestone in Thuraya's plans to drive growth in its M2M and IoT business. It will further expand market potential by offering bespoke satellite communication solutions to a diversified customer base.

Headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan with offices in Kuwait, UAE, KSA, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Turkey, Rockville has developed a diversified portfolio of technologies and telecom solutions since its founding in 2002, WAM said at its website.

The company is already associated with more than 25 top telecom GSM operators and now its first-class integration capabilities complement Thuraya's renowned satellites and network portfolio of M2M, IoT and Data services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Sri Lanka Turkey UAE Kuwait Company CPEC Lead Bulgaria Market National University Agreement Best Top Satellites

Recent Stories

250-bed hospital in Skardu to benefit six million ..

7 minutes ago

Duterte Denies 2 US Senators Entry Over Support of ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Rumors That 2018 Explosi ..

7 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, ..

7 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide onlin ..

7 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Briefing With Russian Security Counc ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.