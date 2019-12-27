Thuraya inks accord on satellite communication services in Pakistan

Thuraya Telecommunications Company has signed a service partner agreement with Rockville Technologies to boost satellite IoT & M2M communication services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Thuraya Telecommunications Company has signed a service partner agreement with Rockville Technologies to boost satellite IoT & M2M communication services in Pakistan.

The partnership will expand the availability of Thuraya's products and services across key vertical markets within the country, the UAE's news agency WAM reported.

Chief Commercial Officer of Thuraya Shawkat Ahmed said Pakistan was opening up to Foreign Direct Investment, with a number of important projects earmarked for the next five years in maritime, energy, transportation, tourism and logistics sectors.

"Offering uniform connectivity across 160 countries, Thuraya is best positioned to tap into this fast growing market. The partnership with Rockville will further enhance our commitment to key sectors, including M2M/IoT and Maritime," he said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rockville Technologies Abrar Ali Khan said there was a dire need of satellite as well as hybrid (GSM-Satellite) monitoring and tracking based solutions in the region considering the scale of mega projects such as CPEC.

"By joining hands with Thuraya we will be able to tap this huge segment and become market lead solutions provider when it comes to provisioning of a Satellite based monitoring and tracking solutions," he said.

The strategic agreement is a key milestone in Thuraya's plans to drive growth in its M2M and IoT business. It will further expand market potential by offering bespoke satellite communication solutions to a diversified customer base.

Headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan with offices in Kuwait, UAE, KSA, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Turkey, Rockville has developed a diversified portfolio of technologies and telecom solutions since its founding in 2002, WAM said at its website.

The company is already associated with more than 25 top telecom GSM operators and now its first-class integration capabilities complement Thuraya's renowned satellites and network portfolio of M2M, IoT and Data services.