LHASA, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of 5G users in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has hit some 1.08 million, with 5G base stations totaling 6,660.

In 2021, the region built 3,083 5G base stations and promoted the application of the 5G+ Industrial internet in Primary sectors, including medical care and logistics, said the Tibet Autonomous Region Communications Administration.

Currently, the 5G network covers seven prefecture-level areas and the main urban areas of 74 county-level areas.

Tibet launched its first 5G base station in 2019.