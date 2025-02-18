In a grand celebration of creativity, TikTok hosted its prestigious Creator Awards 2024 in Lahore for the third time in Pakistan

Pakistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) In a grand celebration of creativity, TikTok hosted its prestigious Creator Awards 2024 in Lahore for the third time in Pakistan. This highly anticipated award recognizes the exceptional talent of Pakistani creators who have transformed digital content in the country.

The awards celebrated creators across a diverse range of categories, highlighting their creativity, impact, and ability to inspire millions through engaging and innovative content. This year, awards were presented in ten categories.

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations, Pakistan at TikTok, said: "TikTok Creator Awards highlight the extraordinary creativity and skill of our Pakistani community on TikTok. We are thrilled to celebrate the creators who have not only entertained and educated us but also contributed to the dynamic and diverse digital culture. And hosting the event for the third time in Pakistan reflects our ongoing efforts to support and encourage local talent."

The most prestigious awards Creator of the Year award went to Muhammad Ahmed aka Mr Battery (@mr_battery), while Abbas Bukhari (abbasbukhari) earned the title of Emerging Creator of the Year, and AzadChaiwala (@azadchaiwalaofficial) won the Social Impact Creator of the Year award, acknowledging their outstanding contributions and influence in the creator community.

Sid Rapper (