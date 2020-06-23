UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Joins EU Code Of Conduct On Disinformation

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:44 PM

TikTok joins EU code of conduct on disinformation

The social media phenomenon TikTok joined the EU's disinformation code of conduct on Monday as tech giants seek to persuade Europe to back away from setting laws against harmful content online

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The social media phenomenon TikTok joined the EU's disinformation code of conduct on Monday as tech giants seek to persuade Europe to back away from setting laws against harmful content online.

"We're proud to sign up to the (code of conduct), to play our part," said Theo Bertram, TikTok's director of government relations for Europe.

The EU created the code of conduct in 2018 in which companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google pledged to a series of actions, including closing fake accounts and committing to more transparency in political advertising.

The tech giants are eager to demonstrate the success of voluntarily taking action against harmful activity as they fear far more direct oversight by Brussels on the everyday operations of their platforms.

TikTok has become a global sensation with users sharing 15 to 60-second video clips on everything from hair-dye tutorials to dance routines and gags about daily life.

"Today's announcement shows once again that internet companies take their responsibility seriously and are ready to play their part," said Siada El Ramly, head of the EDiMA big tech lobby in Brussels.

Chinese-owned TikTok joined the disinformation group just as the EU published the latest of its regular reports monitoring the implementation of code of conduct for hate speech.

It showed that 90 percent of flagged content was assessed by the participants within 24 hours, a major improvement from just 40 percent in 2016.

It said that 71 percent of content confirmed as illegal hate speech was successfully removed, whereas only 26 percent was taken down in 2016.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is currently preparing a Digital Services Act that could make inadequate handling of illegal or harmful content punishable by law.

The act "will make a difference", said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

It could include "binding" measures for platforms to "clarify how they deal with illegal hate speech on their platforms," he said.

In their campaign to dissuade the EU from stricter rules, big tech companies were comforted when a new hate speech law in France was struck down in court last week for violating free speech.

That law was widely seen as a potential model for the EU's Digital Services Act that once passed could become a widely followed example for regulating big tech worldwide.

Related Topics

Internet Google Europe Social Media Facebook Twitter France Brussels 2016 2018 From Government Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 23 ..

2 minutes ago

French clubs vote to maintain 20-team Ligue 1, Ami ..

2 minutes ago

16 COVID-19 cases found from Russia-flagged ship i ..

2 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ho ..

2 minutes ago

Main candidates in Malawi's presidential election ..

4 minutes ago

Zuma returns to court for pre-trial hearing in cor ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.