TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) TikTok on Wednesday made it easier to personalize security settings within the app.

For this purpose, the popular video-sharing app has introduced a Security Hub, where all settings are available in one place.

Through the Security Checkup hub, users can turn various security options on or off from a single location.

Additionally, they can monitor suspicious activities and access tips to enhance account security.

In the security checkup, users can enable passkeys for login or add two-factor authentication.

They can also view or delete the status of logged-in devices.

To access this hub, open the Settings & Privacy menu in the TikTok app and click on Security & Permissions.

Earlier, TikTok introduced several parental control features to help parents monitor their underage children’s activity.