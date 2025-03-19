Open Menu

TikTok Makes Personalizing Security Settings Easier

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 08:32 PM

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

Popular video-sharing app introduces a security hub, where all settings are available in one place for this purpose

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) TikTok on Wednesday made it easier to personalize security settings within the app.

For this purpose, the popular video-sharing app has introduced a Security Hub, where all settings are available in one place.

Through the Security Checkup hub, users can turn various security options on or off from a single location.

Additionally, they can monitor suspicious activities and access tips to enhance account security.

In the security checkup, users can enable passkeys for login or add two-factor authentication.

They can also view or delete the status of logged-in devices.

To access this hub, open the Settings & Privacy menu in the TikTok app and click on Security & Permissions.

Earlier, TikTok introduced several parental control features to help parents monitor their underage children’s activity.

Related Topics

Hub All From Click

Recent Stories

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

36 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

19 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

19 minutes ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

19 minutes ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

19 minutes ago
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: ..

Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani

19 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

45 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

49 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

57 minutes ago
 Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 m ..

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

1 hour ago
 itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology