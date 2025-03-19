TikTok Makes Personalizing Security Settings Easier
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Popular video-sharing app introduces a security hub, where all settings are available in one place for this purpose
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) TikTok on Wednesday made it easier to personalize security settings within the app.
For this purpose, the popular video-sharing app has introduced a Security Hub, where all settings are available in one place.
Through the Security Checkup hub, users can turn various security options on or off from a single location.
Additionally, they can monitor suspicious activities and access tips to enhance account security.
In the security checkup, users can enable passkeys for login or add two-factor authentication.
They can also view or delete the status of logged-in devices.
To access this hub, open the Settings & Privacy menu in the TikTok app and click on Security & Permissions.
Earlier, TikTok introduced several parental control features to help parents monitor their underage children’s activity.
