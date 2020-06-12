UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Rival Zynn Blames Google Play Removal On 'isolated Incident'

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

TikTok rival Zynn blames Google Play removal on 'isolated incident'

Video app Zynn on Friday blamed its removal from Google Play Store on an "isolated incident" that should soon be resolved following accusations that stolen content appeared on the Chinese-made TikTok rival

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Video app Zynn on Friday blamed its removal from Google Play Store on an "isolated incident" that should soon be resolved following accusations that stolen content appeared on the Chinese-made TikTok rival.

Zynn has skyrocketed to the top of app downloads in the United States in the short time since its launch in May, becoming a major competitor of TikTok, which was also created by a Chinese company.

But Wired, a tech publication, reported this week that Zynn is "filled with videos that appear to be stolen from creators on other social media platforms" including TikTok.

Zynn spokesman Rocky Zhang told AFP on Friday that the app was removed from Google Play "due to one complaint raised on one video." "This is an isolated incident that has triggered a routine investigation from Google's platform," he said, adding: "We expect this issue to be resolved shortly and look forward to seeing Zynn reinstated on the Google Play Store.

" Zynn, which is not available in China, is similar to TikTok.

But unlike TikTok, it rewards users in the US and Canada with cash when they invite friends to download the app -- up to $20 per invite, depending on how active the friend is on the app.

Users also earn points for simply watching videos, which can then be converted into cash.

Zynn was created by China's number two video app maker, Kuaishou, whose rival Bytedance owns TikTok.

Zhang said Zynn "has always been an ardent supporter of original content" and provides users with a one-click complaint feature to protect the rights of creators.

The company is communicating with content creators about Zynn's guidelines, he said.

"We will take actions against anyone found flouting the rules effective immediately," Zhang added.

Related Topics

Google China Canada Social Media Company United States May From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

6 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

51 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.