TikTok To Meet With Indian Government Over App Ban - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:34 PM

TikTok to Meet With Indian Government Over App Ban - Statement

The Indian office of China's TikTok social network said on Tuesday that its representatives would meet with the country's government to provide clarifications about the app's blocking

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Indian office of China's TikTok social network said on Tuesday that its representatives would meet with the country's government to provide clarifications about the app's blocking.

On Monday, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the booming TikTok video-sharing platform, over malevolence, as tensions between the two countries continue escalating.

"The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok, and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications," the company said on Twitter, citing TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi.

The company added that it did not share any user information with foreign governments, including the Chinese one, and pledged to further comply with data privacy and security requirements under the Indian legislation.

"Further, if we are requested to in the future, we could not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," the company added.

The ban came amid a diplomatic row has been developing between New Delhi and Beijing over the past two weeks after a deadly clash took place between their troops at a disputed borderline area on June 19.

