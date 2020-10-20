UrduPoint.com
TikTok's Official Statement: TikTok's Mission Is To Inspire Creativity And Joy, And That's Just What We've Done In Pakistan

Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:56 PM

TikTok’s Official Statement: TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and joy, and that's just what we've done in Pakistan

We've built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020) TikTok’s Official Statement.
TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and joy, and that's just what we've done in Pakistan. We've built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators. This is why we're disappointed that our users and creators in Pakistan are still unable to access TikTok, more than one week after our services were blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Over the past year, we've made concerted efforts to address questions from the Government of Pakistan around our content moderation process, including significantly increasing the capacity of our local language content moderation team. After TikTok was blocked in Pakistan, we continued to engage with the PTA to demonstrate our commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance our content moderation capacity.

Though the PTA acknowledged and appreciated these efforts, our services remain blocked in the country and we have received no communication from PTA.

We continue to hope that our productive dialogue with the PTA can bring assurance of the Government's commitment to a stable, enabling environment whereby we can explore investing further in the market, including in the inspiring talent we've seen thrive on TikTok. If the Government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to our services in the future, we will certainly assess our allocation of resources to this market.

It's unfortunate that Pakistan’s vibrant online community is still unable to showcase their talent and creativity to our hundreds of millions of users worldwide. We look forward to being able to reconnect with the energetic and talented youth of Pakistan and play our role in the success story of Pakistan."
TikTok Spokesperson

