Time to Grab You Favourite realme Products Once Again at the Pakistan Day Sale on Daraz

Avail exciting discounts across a range of your favourite realme products with special Daraz Live sessions full of realme giveaways

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022) Daraz has just kicked off its Pakistan Day sale and joining them for yet another collaboration is the emerging tech democratizer itself – realme. In the spirit of Pakistan Day, realme has teamed up with Daraz to deliver the ultimate value to its fans with incredible discounts of up to 10% on a diverse range of realme products.You can avail these discounts on realme products from Wednesday, March 16 – Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Visit this link to get your favourite products now: https://click.daraz.pk/e/_66ZPq

realme is known to be a brand that delivers superior value for money, packing its smartphones with the latest features and making them available to a lower price segment. The smartphone brand always prioritizes being first in their price segment to introduce new technology.So, let’s take a sneak peek at what products will be making the rounds during the Pakistan Day Sale.

realme’s full arsenal of smartphone series will be represented by at least one model each during the sale. This includes the realme Number series, the realme GT series, the realme C series and the realme Narzo series – all of which will have their prices slashed.

But the most exciting of all is the realme 9i (128GB), the latest release which will also be a part of the sale. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm chipset, Stereo Prism Design, 50MP AI Triple Camera, and 33W Dart Charge, the realme 9i has something for everyone. The realme GT Master Edition (128GB), which was namedSmartphone of the Year in 2021 will be representingthe realme GT series during the Pakistan Day Sale at Daraz.

This smartphone is manufactured with a very unique design concept based around a suitcase and travelling. From the realme Narzo series, the realme Narzo 50i (64GB) will be joining the sale, which is a powerhouse gaming device that delivers great performance at a lower price point.

realme’s C series of phones has the highest amount of representation during the Pakistan Day Sale with the realme C11 (32GB), realme C11 (64GB), realme C21 (32GB), realme C21Y (64GB), realme C25s (128GB), and the realme C25Y (64GB) all going on sale during the event.The realme C series represents the brand’s most budget-friendly line of smartphones and with the Pakistan Day discounts it becomes even more so.

realme will also host two Daraz Live sessions during the event which will take place on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 08:00 pm with Warisha Khan and Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 01:00 pm. Both the sessions will feature exciting giveaways of realme products. You can expect a mix of realme’s AIoT products such as the realme Buds Air 2, realme Buds Q2, realme Smart Band, and the realme Power Bank that has a capacity of 10,000mAh and 30W Dart Charge. The realme Motion Activated Night Light as well as realme smartphones such as the realme C11 and realme C21Y will also be given away.

So, don’t forget to tune in to the Daraz Live sessions hosted by realme and if it’s your lucky day, you might walk away with some realme goodies. Here’s the link: https://click.daraz.pk/e/_66ZPq