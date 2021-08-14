UrduPoint.com

Together We Can: TECNO Celebrates Independence Day With Its Fans

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:36 PM

TECNO Mobile Pakistan celebrated Independence Day with its fans at Sambo – the premium lounge. The event was joined by TECNO officials, TECNO fans, and some key influencers from the market. The event started with a cake-cutting ceremony

The event started with a cake-cutting ceremony. The celebrations continued with a detailed session of how TECNO can make Pakistan better technologically and the contributions it shall bring in the future.

The event was also joined by Wesley Yang, Marketing Director of TECNO Pakistan. He expressed his joy on this special occasion,
“TECNO is happy to be able to celebrate this Independence Day with its beloved fans.

As this day holds immense importance for Pakistanis we are happy to be a part of this celebration with the little we can do. We have been working in Pakistan for quite some time now and the country holds an important place in our hearts. We pledge to make positive contributions in the market with the latest technologies for the development and economic growth of the country.”

Fans were given real time also for the upcoming devices i-e Phantom X and Pova 2. After that, a lavish dinner was served to all guests and TECNO distributed special Independence Day gifts to all participants.

