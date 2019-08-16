UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Prepared To Provide Robots For Denuclearization Efforts On Korean Peninsula- Reports

Fri 16th August 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Tokyo told Washington that it was ready to assist efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear and enrichment facilitates by providing robot technologies for this purpose, local media reported Friday, citing Japanese government sources.

According to the sources, as cited by the Kyodo news agency, earlier this year, Japan had offered the United States technological assistance for the possible future clean up of North Korea's facilities, which, due to lenient management policies, may have radioactive contamination on their territories.

Japan used remote-controlled robots to decommission three nuclear reactors that suffered catastrophic meltdowns in 2011 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in east Japan, causing widespread contamination in the region and surrounding waters.

Washington and Pyongyang decided to revive denuclearization talks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea on June 30. Although North Korea threatened in early August to backtrack on its denuclearization commitments due to joint US-South Korean military drills, Washington remains resolute on engaging with Pyongyang through diplomatic means to secure the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

