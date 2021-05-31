UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo To Spend $173Mln On Taiwan Firm's Project To Develop Chip-Making In Japan - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:26 PM

Tokyo to Spend $173Mln on Taiwan Firm's Project to Develop Chip-Making in Japan - Reports

The Japanese government will contribute around 19 billion yen ($173 million) to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop chip-making technology in Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing the industry ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Japanese government will contribute around 19 billion Yen ($173 million) to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop chip-making technology in Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing the industry ministry.

According to Japanese media, the move is an attempt to solve Japan's challenges of developing the international competitiveness of its local firms in research and advanced semiconductors, which will be crucial for future telecommunication networks and self-driving.

More than 20 Japanese firms and electronics manufacturers are expected to join Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company the world's leading chip-maker, which is located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo.

Recently, there have been intensifying efforts across the globe to build up the supply chains of chips, with many nations investing heavily in their production base to facilitate development in the digitalization of the economy. The intense competition from South Korea and Taiwan has weakened the semiconductor industry in Japan. However, the Japanese ministry of economy, trade, and industry is anticipating a strategy soon to make Japan a global player in the sector.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Tokyo Japan South Korea Media From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

2 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

2 minutes ago

DC holds online Kachehri

2 minutes ago

Inquiry underway into DHQ Hospital Attock's expire ..

2 minutes ago

Govt wants to improve governance through holistic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.