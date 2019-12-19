Top Flagships of 2020- Featuring the Future

(@hajraazam99)

The year 2020 has geared up to blow your mind. Find out what's up here!

The smartphone world is transforming into the brand new universe of tech. The upcoming year has geared itself to launch the greatest of technologies, which were never heard or experienced before. This time, the features will be top-notch offering the best of the smartphone’s experience. The Artificial Intelligence of gadgets has made them humane devices, which understand the user like a friend. The flexible smartphone bodies have entered the hemisphere, now the wait is for the Augmented reality (AR) and Brain-Computer Interface. However, the anticipated features in the 2020 flagships are:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor and Android 10 OS

Quad Rear Cameras and Dual Front Cameras

Improved AI

5G Connectivity Support

Rapid In-display Fingerprint Scanners

Quick Charging Technology from 50 Watts to 100 Watts

Here’s a rundown of the smartphone, which you’d love to have in the year 2020:

Samsung Galaxy S11

The descendant of Galaxy S10 has inherited multiple features from its predecessors and its none other than the samsung Galaxy S11. The Galaxy S11 is confirmed to support the 48MP of Telephoto camera, letting you capture the best of your memories. The S11 and it plus variant will share this feature, which will be followed by the S11e as well. The device will be loaded with Snapdragon 865, which is the fastest ever till now. The screen size is expected to be as huge as 6.7”, however, will be less curved than the previous S10.

Huawei P40

Huawei never forgets to impress the users and P40 is one of the most admirable flagships of the smartphone brand. It is rumoured to be rolled out in 2020, and it’ll expectedly be the best seller. Bringing innovation forward is the symbol of versatility in Huawei. For Huawei P40, the most recent “Advanced Horizon Display” has been chosen to be installed accompanied by 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. Kirin 990 processor will be its engine and it will last for long with its 5500mAh battery capacity. Keeping the technology updated, the Android 10 will run the upcoming P40, and we have high hopes with this flagship.

Nokia 9.1 PureView

Nokia is back with the bang and it all prepared to take over the better position in the smartphone industry.

The future gadgets are camera phones and Nokia 9.1 PureView will prove to be the best among all. Most of the phones which will be launched in 2020 boast triple or quad-camera setups but Nokia has much more to offer. Nokia 9.1 PureView has come up with Five Camera Setup housing the 16MP ZEISS Optic Primary lens. It will support the 5G connectivity and screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass v6 on it 6.4” display. So do you find it worthy?

Huawei Mate Xs

In the industry of Android, Huawei and Samsung are the rivals and undoubtedly both of them has proferred the best of flagships in the last few years. Last year, Samsung announced their very first foldable gadget Samsung Galaxy Fold. For the year 2020, Huawei is all ready to introduce their first extravagant foldable phone named Huawei Mate Xs. It will have a huge 8” panel when not folded, however, it will be having two displays: Front and Rear. The Mate Xs will be powered with Kirin 990 Octa-Core processor made from 7 Nm technology. Leica Camera will be connected with this flagship comprising 40MP of the Wide-angle lens camera.

Xiaomi K30 pro

Apart from being the family member of Xiaomi’s K series, it will have some serious advancement which will shook you. The emerging xiaomi has now emerged to be quality smartphone manufacturers and Xiaomi K30 Pro is its biggest proof. It will come with the strongest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The K30 Pro by Xiaomi will be mechanized with 5G connectivity and soon be surfaced as the biggest camera phone with 200MP primary camera lens followed by 8K video recording capacity. The dual-lens on the front is too featured.

Last note

All the smartphone giants are taking forward the new version of the technology in 2020, and the aforementioned gadgets are the evidence, of course. Samsung has truly appeared to be the guardian of extravagant flagships. The innovation in Huawei smartphones has always inspired and talking about the very new Xiaomi, it has a mindblowing collection of gadgets. Not just the phones, Xiaomi is maxing in mobile accessories like a pro. The old Nokia has renovated the whole thing of its gadgets and offering the best version of the brand this time. So which smartphone of the year has entered into your bucket list for 2020?