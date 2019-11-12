UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Secret US Intelligence Troops Ordered To Use Potentially Dangerous Phone App - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:33 PM

Top Secret US Intelligence Troops Ordered to Use Potentially Dangerous Phone App - Reports

A US Army colonel at a Texas base ordered her troops with top secret clearances to load and use a smart phone application that could potentially endanger them by exposing their private details, news media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A US Army colonel at a Texas base ordered her troops with top secret clearances to load and use a smart phone application that could potentially endanger them by exposing their private details, news media reported on Tuesday.

Col.

Deitra Trotter, commander of Fort Hood's 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, ordered her troops to load a new application developed for the unit into their smart phones, even though it gathered personal data on them and its developer had an overseas presence, the Washington Post reported.

The troops in the unit have top-secret clearances and some of them feared their confidential work could be accessed and exploited by hostile governments, the report said.

Many of the troops serve as interrogators, working with human intelligence sources and work in counterintelligence, the report added.

Related Topics

Army Washington Post Media Top

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Should Have Decided on Mandate of Ja ..

5 minutes ago

Israeli Justice Ministry Confirms Russian National ..

5 minutes ago

About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel on ..

5 minutes ago

PIA operational losses reduced to Rs 1.5 bn: Air M ..

5 minutes ago

Bolivia's Morales Arrives in Mexico After Receivin ..

5 minutes ago

Neither deal nor NRO in Nawaz case: Interior Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.