Top US Aerospace Scientists Launching Study of UAPs Say They Pose Safety Risk - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Leading US engineers and scientists with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) are launching three committees to study so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) after determining that they may pose a safety risk to aircraft, Politico reported.

The AIAA members include employees of major US defense and NASA contractors. The three AIAA panels tasked with investigating UAP will study the technology involved, how the objects might impact flight safety, and how to coordinate on the topic between government and private researchers, the report said on Wednesday.

The initiative is expected to be announced by the organization on Thursday, the report also said.

AIAA was founded in 1963 as the principal professional organization for aerospace scientists and engineers, according to the report. AIAA's UAP Community of Interest is led by Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot who went public with his experiences with UAP while flying with the military in 2014 and 2015.

The organization expects to complete a scientific framework for cataloging the means for detecting UAP by the end of 2022, the report said.

AIAA intends to release its first tech analysis by the end of 2023 and a peer-reviewed research manuscript on UAP evaluation methodologies in early 2024, the report added.

The announcement comes following an increased interest in UAP by US lawmakers and Pentagon officials. Congress in July passed NDAA measures to promote government officials to come forward with information on UAP, as well as ordered a review of government UAP involvement.

The Defense Department is expected to deliver a report to Congress by the end of the month detailing its latest UAP findings as well, the report added. The Defense Department and NASA both established offices to study UAP earlier this year.