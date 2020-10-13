UrduPoint.com
Total, Google Develop AI-Powered Tool To Assess Solar Energy Potential Of House Roofs

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

French energy company Total and Google Cloud have unveiled on Tuesday an innovative tool labeled Solar Mapper which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quickly and accurately determine the solar energy potential of the roof of any given building

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) French energy company Total and Google Cloud have unveiled on Tuesday an innovative tool labeled Solar Mapper which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quickly and accurately determine the solar energy potential of the roof of any given building.

"Total and Google Cloud have pooled their expertise to jointly develop an innovative tool, Solar Mapper, which aims to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals (B2C) by providing an accurate and rapid estimate of the solar energy potential of their homes, first in Europe and then worldwide," Total said in a press release.

For France, in particular, Total has vowed 90 percent of geographic coverage, meaning that the overwhelming majority of the population will be able to use Solar Mapper to figure out the solar potential of their homes "with greater accuracy than before" and make a decision whether they want to convert to more affordable and greener solar energy by installing panels on the roof of their house.

Total said there will also be a b2b scheme for the assessment of industrial and commercial buildings.

The new tool is part of Total's ambitious plan to go completely climate neutral by 2050 and achieve market lead as a producer of renewable energy sources.

