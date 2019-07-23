TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build exceptional mapping and location services

TPL Maps, Pakistan’s first digital mapping Company, and HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, have announced a strategic partnership in Pakistan, the Middle East and Africa

Data from TPL Maps will allow HERE Technologies to offer high-quality maps of the region for all its customer segments, including automotive, transport and logistics, technology, media and telecommunications and the public sector.

TPL Maps will become a go-to market partner for HERE Technologies in Pakistan, the UAE and other markets of the Middle East and Africa. The two companies aim to meet the needs of the region’s rapidly growing economies and middle-classes’ increasing consumption of products and services.

“Our international partnership will allow us to export locally developed technology which includes innovative location-based services, scalable solutions and navigation systems to businesses and communities.

We are hopeful that this will be the start of a long term and mutually beneficial business relationship,” said Adnan Shahid, CEO, TPL Maps. Stefan Hansen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEAR, HERE Technologies, said, “Location intelligence is a critical component of success across industries and emerging technologies.

We see tremendous potential in the Middle Eastern markets, and we are proud to partner with TPL Maps to offer customers across the region the benefits of automotive grade quality location services.” The partnership builds on an MOU between the two companies that was signed on 30th October 2018.