Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -18th Aug, 2022) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters in Islamabad.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling along with Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr.

Khawar Siddique Khokhar and senior officers of PTA.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PTA encouraged PTA officers & officials to actively take part in the tree plantation activity in their neighborhoods to increase forest cover.