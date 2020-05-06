The Chinese National Manned Space Program said on Wednesday that its test of an inflatable device designed to transport cargo from the orbit back to Earth had failed due to an unspecified reason as the capsule experienced difficulties upon entering the planet's atmosphere

On Tuesday, China successfully launched the cargo capsule and a prototype of a next generation manned spacecraft into orbit atop Long March-5B, the newest modification of the Long March-5 heavy-lift rocket.

"During its first flight, Long March-5B carrier rocket launched into orbit an inflatable apparatus for returning cargo [to Earth].

Today, a malfunction occurred as the apparatus was attempting to return. Experts are currently analyzing the relevant data," the agency said in a statement.

The prototype manned spacecraft and the inflatable device were scheduled to return to Earth on May 8 and May 6, respectively, after undergoing tests in orbit.

These tests are part of China's ambitious goal to construct its own space station.