Trump 2021 Budget Proposal Requests $18Bln For Space Domain

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump 2021 Budget Proposal Requests $18Bln for Space Domain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The US administration is requesting $18 billion for the space domain in 2021 fiscal year, a new budget proposal revealed.

Around $15.4 billion will go to the newly created US Space Force, according to the proposal released on Monday. This includes $2.

5 billion for Space Based Overhead Persistent Infrared Systems, which allows the United States to conduct infrared space surveillance.

Another $1.8 billion will be assigned to the Global Positioning System (GPS) III and $1.6 billion will go to the National Security Space Launch. The Trump administration also requested almost $600 million in total for US Space Command and Space Development Agency.

In total, the Trump administration is requested $4.8 trillion in its draft budget for fiscal year 2021, across all government areas.

