Trump Campaign Wants Justice Dept. to Probe Dominion Voting Software - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A top lawyer for US President Donald Trump's campaign, Sidney Powell, demanded on Thursday the Department of Justice launch a criminal investigation into allegations that voting machinery was used to rig the results of the election in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Dominion Voting Systems, machines' manufacturer, has categorically denied any issues with its soft- and hardware. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency also stated that there is is no evidence that "any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

"I think a full scale criminal investigation needs to be taken immediately by the Department of Justice and by every state's equivalent - Attorney's General office or state's investigatory unit," Powell said during a press conference as part of the Trump campaign's legal team.

She repeated allegations that the development of the voting systems with hidden capabilities of flipping and trashing votes, as well as overlooking ballots deficiencies were originally ordered by Venezuela's leadership with China and Cuba having a hand in it.

"Why they were allowed in the US is beyond my comprehension," Powell said. "We have mathematical evidence in a number of states of massive quantities of Trump's votes being trashed, just simply put in the trash like you would on your computer with any file and Biden's vote being injected."

She also said that the campaign has at least one very strong witness who explained how the machinery works.