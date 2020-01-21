UrduPoint.com
Trump, Macron To Continue Digital Tax Negotiations, French President Says

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trump, Macron to Continue Digital Tax Negotiations, French President Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the digital tax issue with US President Donald Trump, agreeing to continue negotiations, Macron said expressing hope for an agreement.

"Great discussion with DonaldTrump on digital tax. We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation," Macron wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier this month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that he had agreed with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin to reach a compromise on digital tax within two weeks, by the time the World Economic Forum starts in Switzerland's Davos.

In July, the French parliament adopted a law on taxing services of tech giants. The tax targets US heavyweights Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, occasionally referred to as GAFA, as well as several other companies. The United States harshly criticized this move.

In early December, Washington said it would in retaliation introduce tariffs up to 100 percent on certain French products, including cheese, wine, handbags and lipstick.

