Trump Orders US Agencies to Develop Cybersecurity Rules for Satellites

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday ordered US government agencies to draft rules for makers of satellites and ground control units that would require system designs that resist and are capable of recovering from cyberattacks and efforts to jam radio frequencies.

"As the space domain is contested, it is necessary for developers, manufacturers, owners, and operators of space systems to design, build, operate, and manage them so that they are resilient to cyber incidents and radio-frequency spectrum interference," the directive said.

The directive called for "risk-based, cybersecurity-informed engineering.

"

"Agencies are directed to work with the commercial space industry and other non-government space operators, consistent with these principles and with applicable law, to further define best practices, establish cybersecurity-informed norms, and promote improved cybersecurity behaviors throughout the Nation's industrial base for space systems," the directive said.

The directive expands on a September 2018 National Cyber Strategy document, which warned of cyber threats to existing and future space assets.