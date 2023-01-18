Trump Petitions Facebook Owners to Regain Control of Social Media Accounts - Reports

Former President Donald Trump has contacted Meta, the parent company of Facebook (both banned in Russia as extremist organizations), to try and regain personal control of his social media accounts on the global networking organization, where he had 34 million followers, NBC News reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Former President Donald Trump has contacted Meta, the parent company of Facebook (both banned in Russia as extremist organizations), to try and regain personal control of his social media accounts on the global networking organization, where he had 34 million followers, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

Facebook locked Trump's account after the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, when Trump supporters entered into the building while protesting the certification of results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states, which they considered were fraudulent.

Trump's campaign to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination sent a letter to Meta on Tuesday arguing that the ban had distorted and inhibited public discourse in the United States, the report said.

However, the Trump campaign did not threaten to bring a lawsuit against Meta or Facebook, but instead requested a meeting with Meta officials.

On November 19, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, reactivated Trump's account on that social media outlet and criticized the company's previous ownership for banning him.

US House Democrats, including Representative Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, have urged Facebook to maintain its ban on Trump.