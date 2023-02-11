UrduPoint.com

Trump Plans To Follow Up Return To Facebook, Instagram With YouTube Comeback - Reports

Published February 11, 2023

Trump Plans to Follow Up Return to Facebook, Instagram With YouTube Comeback - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump is planning to follow up his success in having his access restored this past week on Facebook and Instagram (banned organization in Russia) with getting his full access back on YouTube as well, US media reports said on Friday.

Trump sees his return to full access on all three giant social media networks as key components in his bid for a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination in 2024 and he plans to restore his full access to posting video messages on YouTube after returning to Facebook and Instagram, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

The former president was banned from all three platforms after the January 6, 2021 protests and riot that broke into the US Capitol.

Trump has set up his own Truth Social Network (TSN) that reports millions of followers, However, while 27% of Americans said they had heard of Trump's network, only 2% said they turned to it for news, a Pew Research survey reported in October 2022.

