Trump Plans To Start New Digital Media Company - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 56 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump Plans to Start New Digital Media Company - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to create a new digital media company to weaken Fox news for early calling Joseph Biden to be President-elect, Axios said on Thursday citing sources familiar with the situation.

Trump considers creating a new digital media instead of more expensive cable channel that will start streaming online and poach supporters from Fox News.

Neither Trump nor his close advisers nor family members have not spoken about establishing a media organization and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week that there will be smooth transition to a second Trump presidency.

However, Numerous Republicans have voiced discontent over what they have characterized to be Fox News' biased reporting to effect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and said they would no longer watch the network.

On Saturday, US corporate media outlets projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, Trump said he won the election but his victory was stolen via a massive electoral fraud. Trump has demanded recounts in several US states and had filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to compel counting only legal votes and discarding illegal ones.

The General Services Administration, the government body tasked with managing the transition of power, has not approved a transition to a Biden administration given that the election victor has not yet been declared and the matter is being adjudicated.

