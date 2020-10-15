UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Releases National Strategy For Critical, Emerging Technologies - White House

Daniyal Sohail 53 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:51 PM

Trump Releases National Strategy for Critical, Emerging Technologies - White House

President Donald Trump moved to protect emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing from theft by other nations with a strategic plan outlining steps to protect a US competitive advantage, the White House said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) President Donald Trump moved to protect emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing from theft by other nations with a strategic plan outlining steps to protect a US competitive advantage, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, President Trump released the 'National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies,'... which outlines how the United States will promote and protect our competitive edge in fields such as artificial intelligence, energy, quantum information science, communication and networking technologies, semiconductors, military, and space technologies," the release said.

The release accused "countries like China and Russia" of stealing technology, coerce companies into handing over intellectual property and diverting civilian technologies for military use.

The release included a link to an 18-page report explaining the plan.

"Our market-oriented approach will allow us to prevail against state-directed models that produce waste and disincentivize innovation, but we will also protect ourselves from unfair competition and prevent the use of our technology for authoritarian activities," the report said.

The report includes a number of initiatives, such as greater enforcement of US laws controlling exports of technology with military applications while continuing to allow sharing of such technologies with allied and partner nations.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Russia China White House Trump United States From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

7 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.