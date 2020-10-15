Trump Releases National Strategy for Critical, Emerging Technologies - White House

President Donald Trump moved to protect emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing from theft by other nations with a strategic plan outlining steps to protect a US competitive advantage, the White House said in a press release on Thursday

"Today, President Trump released the 'National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies,'... which outlines how the United States will promote and protect our competitive edge in fields such as artificial intelligence, energy, quantum information science, communication and networking technologies, semiconductors, military, and space technologies," the release said.

The release accused "countries like China and Russia" of stealing technology, coerce companies into handing over intellectual property and diverting civilian technologies for military use.

The release included a link to an 18-page report explaining the plan.

"Our market-oriented approach will allow us to prevail against state-directed models that produce waste and disincentivize innovation, but we will also protect ourselves from unfair competition and prevent the use of our technology for authoritarian activities," the report said.

The report includes a number of initiatives, such as greater enforcement of US laws controlling exports of technology with military applications while continuing to allow sharing of such technologies with allied and partner nations.