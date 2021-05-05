Trump Says 'Corrupt Social Media Companies Must Pay Price' After Facebook Upholds Ban

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:14 PM
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "corrupt social media" firms must pay a political price for limiting free speech after Facebook's Oversight Board announced that it would uphold a ban on his account
"The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process," Trump said.
Facebook's Oversight Board said in a statement on Wednesday that it would uphold the decision to ban Trump's account from its platform, but urged the company to re-evaluate its decision after six months.