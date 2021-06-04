UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Facebook Will Not Get Away With Acts Of 'Censoring, Silencing'

Daniyal Sohail 50 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Trump Says Facebook Will Not Get Away With Acts of 'Censoring, Silencing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Facebook's decision to ban him for two years from its social media platform is an insult to more than 75 million Americans that voted for him and the tech giant will not get away with acts of censoring and silencing.

"Facebook's ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M[illion] people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 rigged presidential election. They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win," Trump said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Facebook announced its decision to maintain the suspension of Trump's account for two years due to what it said were "severe violations" of its community standards.

In January, the company's Oversight board blocked Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts after the events at the US Capitol.

