Trump Says Important To Ensure Resilience, Security Of 5G Networks

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Trump Says Important to Ensure Resilience, Security of 5G Networks

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday emphasized the importance of ensuring the resilience and security of 5G networks as global digital economy develops.

"As we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks. This is essential to our shared safety and prosperity," Trump said at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

