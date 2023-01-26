Trump Says No Sitting President Should Be Unfairly Blocked From Posting on Social Media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that no sitting president should ever be unfairly banned from posting on social media.

Earlier in the day, Meta (an extremist organization, banned in Russia) announced in a statement that it plans to end the two-year suspension of Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since 'deplatforming' your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account," Trump said on Wednesday. "Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!"

Meta decided to lift the ban after it had determined that the risk to public safety from Trump's online activity has "sufficiently receded," however, if Trump decides to come back to the social network, he will face heightened penalties for repeat offenses, according to a company statement.

Should the former US President post any content that violates the network's rules, he can again be removed from Facebook for a period between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation, Meta said.

Facebook locked Trump's account after January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, when Trump supporters entered the building while protesting the certification of results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states, which they considered were fraudulent.