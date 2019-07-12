UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Not Fan' Of Cryptocurrencies, Urges Facebook To Work Under Banking Regulations

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:05 PM

Trump Says 'Not Fan' of Cryptocurrencies, Urges Facebook to Work Under Banking Regulations

US President Donald Trump has slammed various cryptocurrencies, saying they were "based on thin air," and noted that Facebook and other companies, issuing cryptocurrencies, should operate in line with banking rules like other banks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has slammed various cryptocurrencies, saying they were "based on thin air," and noted that Facebook and other companies, issuing cryptocurrencies, should operate in line with banking rules like other banks.

"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity. Similarly, Facebook Libra's 'virtual currency' will have little standing or dependability.

If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International," Trump wrote in a series of tweets late on Thursday.

Facebook announced in June that it planned to launch its own cryptocurrency Libra in 2020. The IT giant has said that the cryptocurrency would be operated by a Swiss non-profit organization, called the Libra Association.

Related Topics

Facebook Trump Bank Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Money June 2020 All

Recent Stories

Google Admits Employees' Access to Some Private Re ..

7 minutes ago

Health centers in federal capital to be linked thr ..

7 minutes ago

Floods affect 19.91 mln people in China

7 minutes ago

IHC decides to remove Arshad Malik as Accountabili ..

16 minutes ago

Five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding: offi ..

20 minutes ago

Across the board accountability vital for prospero ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.