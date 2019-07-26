UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US May Have National Security Concerns Over Google's Ties With China

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Google's relationship with China could constitute a national security concern for the United States and vowed to uncover any possible problems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that Google's relationship with China could constitute a national security concern for the United States and vowed to uncover any possible problems.

"There may or may not be National Security concerns with regard to Google and their relationship with China," Trump said via Twitter. "If there is a problem, we will find out about it. I sincerely hope there is not."

