WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has criticized the decision of Facebook and Twitter to restrict access to the publication of the New York Post newspaper about Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of 'Smoking Gun' emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician," Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, New York Post published two letters of Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to Hunter Biden. In one of the letters, Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for organizing a meeting with his father Joe Biden, while in the other one the representative of the Ukrainian company asked Biden Jr.

to think how he could use his influence to support the company. If true, these letters contradict Joe Biden's statements that he had nothing with his son's cooperation with Burisma.

Last year, Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reopen the investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine, which eventually resulted in the US president facing impeachment procedures as Democrat lawmakers accused him of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the upcoming November presidential election. The Democrats failed to gain enough support to impeach Trump.