Trump Threatens Executive Order To 'Bring Fairness To Big Tech'

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Threatens Executive Order to 'Bring Fairness to Big Tech'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would issue an executive order to force major technology companies to be fair if US Congress fails to act.

"If Congress doesn't bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders," Trump said in a Twitter message. "In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!"

The CEOs of Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple are testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday over allegations that their companies were abusing their powers and dominant positions in the US economy and market place.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration said it asked US Federal regulators to determine whether current internet laws protect social media companies from being sued for altering or otherwise censoring free speech.

The move comes after President Donald Trump repeatedly accused social media and internet firms of unfairly censoring conservative views. Trump issued his executive order on May 28, after Twitter began placing warning labels on some of his tweets.

