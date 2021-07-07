UrduPoint.com
Trump To Announce Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebook CEOs Zuckerberg, Dorsey - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Former President Donald Trump is set to announce class actions lawsuits today against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, Axios reported on Wednesday citing sources

The former president is completely banned from Twitter and is banned from Facebook for the next two years following the January 6 Capitol riots.

