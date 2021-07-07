Trump to Announce Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebook CEOs Zuckerberg, Dorsey - Reports

Former President Donald Trump is set to announce class actions lawsuits today against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, Axios reported on Wednesday citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Former President Donald Trump is set to announce class actions lawsuits today against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, Axios reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The former president is completely banned from Twitter and is banned from Facebook for the next two years following the January 6 Capitol riots.