WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Former President Donald Trump's accounts on Instagram and Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) have been reinstated following a two-year suspension in connection to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, CNN reported.

The report said on Thursday that Trump is now allowed to post on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, however, he has yet to post anything.

Meta, the parent company of the two platforms, said it decided to lift the ban after determining that the risk to public safety from Trump's online activity has sufficiently receded, the report said.

However, Trump will face heightened penalties for repeat offenses, according to a company statement.

Specifically, Trump can again be removed from Facebook for a period between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation, the statement added.

Facebook locked Trump's account after the January 6 events at the US Capitol, when some of his supporters entered the building while protesting the certification of results of the 2020 presidential election from several US states, which they considered to be fraudulent.