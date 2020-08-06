UrduPoint.com
Trump's Reelection Campaign Accuses Facebook Of Bias Against US Leader Over Video Removal

Daniyal Sohail 40 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The reelection campaign of US President Donald Trump accused Facebook of bias against the US leader after the social networking service removed a video from Trump's page over allegedly false statements about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Hill reported.

Earlier, Facebook, which decided to fight the spread of false information about COVID-19 and remove fake content, removed the video from Trump's page. The video contains an excerpt from a Fox news interview with the US leader, in which he said children were "almost immune" to COVID-19.

"The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus. Another day, another display of Silicon Valley's flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth," Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Courtney Parella said in a statement as quoted by The Hill.

CNN has reported that Twitter said Wednesday it had restricted Trump's campaign from posting tweets after its account shared a video containing alleged disinformation about the novel coronavirus disease.

