Tsargrad's Blocking By YouTube Represents Media Scene Cleansing - Russian Mission To OSCE

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Tsargrad's Blocking by YouTube Represents Media Scene Cleansing - Russian Mission to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russia's Permanent Mission to the OSCE called the blocking of broadcaster Tsargrad's channel on YouTube a cleansing of the media scene by US-controlled internet platforms and a gross violation of international obligations.

"Blocking account of @tsargradtv tv by #YouTube without explaining  reasons & prior notice is not the first case of cleansing the information space by US-controlled Internet platforms.

This is another example of political censorship & gross violation of international obligations," the permanent mission said on Twitter.

Earlier, YouTube blocked the account of Russian conservative website Tsargrad and eponymous broadcaster, after which the publication announced its intention to go to court. Tsargrad also drew attention to the blocking of the YouTube account of the Dvuglaviy Orel ("Two-Headed Eagle") publication. Tsargrad and Dvuglaviy Orel are both led by entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev.

