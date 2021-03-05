UrduPoint.com
Turkey Discusses Cooperation With Russia, Kazakhstan On Baikonur - Turkish Official

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Turkey Discusses Cooperation With Russia, Kazakhstan on Baikonur - Turkish Official

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Turkey may cooperate with Moscow and Nur-Sultan on the exploitation of the Baikonur spaceport, the Turkish Space Agency's head, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, told Sputnik.

"Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan is opened for interaction and considered to be an appropriate field for cooperation.

It is possible here to discuss a possibility of trilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan, Turkey and Russia as the topic is spacious areas on Baikonur's territory not used for today", Yildirim told Sputnik.

Earlier in February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the national space program, in which he proposed sending the first Turkish citizen to space, as well as to build its own spaceport and dispatch a lander to the Moon in late 2023. In addition, Russia's Roscosmos head, Dmitry Rogozin, offered Turkey to take part in the project on the common exploitation of Baikonur together with Russia and Kazakhstan

