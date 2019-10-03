Turkey Fines Facebook $281,000 for 2018 Data Breach

UrduPoint.com
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Turkey's Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) fined on Thursday US social media giant Facebook for 1.6 million liras ($281,000) over last year's privacy violations that the company failed to report to the agency.

The data breach affected over 280,000 Facebook users, whose personal information, including name, date of birth and geolocation, became accessible to third-party users without their consent.

"[Facebook] failed to apply the necessary technical and administrative measures set out by law to prevent the breach. The decision to fine Facebook for 1.15 million liras for failing to fulfill its responsibilities to protect users' personal data has been made," the agency said in a statement.

The KVKK added that Facebook was being fined an additional 450,000 liras for failing to inform the agency of the breach.

In May, the agency already fined Facebook 1.65 million liras for another data breach that had exposed users' photographs for a short period in 2018 to third parties.

Facebook is currently facing a class action lawsuit in the United States for letting third parties such as the controversial consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which used Facebook data to allegedly sway the 2016 US presidential election, access the personal information of an estimated 87 million users of the platform.

