Turkey Fines Google $25Mln Over Abuse of Market Dominance - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Turkish competition regulator has fined Google $25 million over abuse of its leading position on the market of search browsers, media in Turkey reported on Friday.

Google has been under probe since January 2019 over its advertising algorithms, which allows its search engine to display contextual ads on top of other search results.

Turkish regulators considered this a breach of Turkey's law on fair competition and an abuse of market dominance, the NTV television channel reported.

This will be the third time in two years that Google gets slapped with sizable fines by the Turkish authorities.